Active Cases Decrease; Bar Capacity Increases

Due to the decrease in active cases, hospitalization and positivity of Covid-19 cases, the members of the Jalisco Health Board decided to authorize an increase in the capacity of restaurants, bars and social events. After analyzing the indicators of Covid-19 in the state, the Jalisco Health Board identified that in recent weeks the trend in active cases, hospitalization and positivity of cases of the disease has been downward. In this case, the percentage of hospital occupancy went from 61.4 on August 29 to 38.7 as of September 25. In addition, it was found that active cases decreased from 9,359 to 6,563 in the last three weeks, while positivity decreased from 27.5 to 17.11 in the same period.

NEW AFOROS For this reason, as promised at the end of September, the Jalisco Health Board once again reviewed the measures for capacity and cultural activities and it was decided to approve an increase from 33% to 50% of the capacity at the Akron and Jalisco stadiums.

The cultural activities programmed for the PALCCO stadium may also be held with a 75% capacity and in strict compliance with the sanitary protocols established for this type of activity. The approved dates are for October activities; however, the events scheduled for November and December will be subject to review by the Mesa de Salud Jalisco, which will continue to evaluate the pandemic conditions.

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND EVENTS In addition, the capacity in restaurants was increased from 50% to 65% and bars from 25% to 40%. Social events in closed spaces may have a capacity of 300 people, while those held in open spaces may have a capacity of up to 600 people. Mass events continue to be restricted, as well as events that by their nature exceed the capacity established by the Board of Health.