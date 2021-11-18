Alfaro Present At Tianguis Turistico



The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, attended the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico de México, the most important tourism festival in Mexico and Latin America, which will be held in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, from November 16 to 19, 2021. The event was headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As part of its 45th edition, the Jalisco Ministry of Tourism (Secturjal) will inform both national and international buyers about the state's tourism offerings at the Siglo XXI Convention Center.

The event was attended by Xavier Orendain de Obeso, General Strategic Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development of the Jalisco State Government, and Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism. Precisely, this Wednesday, November 17, the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, will attend the inauguration of the Jalisco Pavilion, within the Tianguis Turístico de México 2021. Xavier Orendáin de Obeso and Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas will also be present at the event, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., at the Yucatán International Convention Center.

It is worth mentioning that this event is the most important in Mexico and Latin America, and is held year after year, until before the pandemic that prevented its continuity, so no doubt it will be held with great success. Important media from all over the world are present at this event, which will have an international coverage, due to the degree of importance it has, especially in the tourism sector.