All Beaches Clean To Receive Thousands Of Vacaciones

The tourists will arrive during the Easter and Holly Week season



The Commission for Protection Against Health Risks of the State of Jalisco (Coprisjal) announced that all beaches in the region are clean to receive the thousands of vacationers who will arrive during the Easter and Holy Week season.

Coprisjal carried out an intense monitoring prior to the Holy Week and Easter vacation period, especially in those beaches that have traditionally presented problems in the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, which now have waters suitable for the recreational use of vacationers.

The Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks of the State of Jalisco detailed that it analyzed the quality of the water on the beaches of Yelapa, Quimixto, Las Animas, Mismaloya, Playas Gemelas, Los Muertos, Cuale River, Camarones, Palmas and Oasis.

The head of Coprisjal, Denis Santiago Hernandez, informed that a total of six samplings were carried out between March 15 and 24, and she pointed out that positive results were obtained.

"The beaches monitored by Coprisjal are apt for recreational use. Puerto Vallarta's beaches are all apt. We are looking for enterococci that are mainly found in organic human waste", he explained.

Levels of enterococci in the water were analyzed and in none of the cases the average of 200 enterococci per one hundred milliliters was exceeded.

Enterococci are a type of bacteria that can cause skin diseases such as irritations or allergies, gastrointestinal diseases, among others.

Denis Santiago Hernandez clarified that the water quality was not measured in beaches that are not considered for recreational use, both in Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes