Amapas Case in the Sights of the State Government



The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, announced that all permits granted by the Municipal Administration will be reviewed after the landslide in the area of Amapas, in Colonia Emiliano Zapata. During a working tour in Puerto Vallarta where he gave a press conference, the governor said that a thorough revision of the planning instruments in force in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta will be carried out, in what will be an integral evaluation exercise from an environmental protection point of view. He informed that it will be verified whether or not the new buildings that have been built in the city have all the required studies, among them the environmental impact study, before issuing a license.

"We will be starting a review exercise with the Secretary of Environment and Territorial Development, a working meeting not only to analyze the planning instruments in force, but to analyze the construction route." Enrique Alfaro anticipated that this Thursday he will be meeting with the governor elect of the state of Nayarit, Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, with whom he seeks to reach an agreement to work together in this area of the western part of the country, that is, between Puerto Vallarta and Bahia de Banderas. Also present at the meeting will be the elected municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez and the elected mayor of the municipality of Bahia de Banderas, Mirtha Villaldazo Amaya.