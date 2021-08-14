At Least 20 People Evacuated in Landslide Zone



For people's safety they were evacuated, after the sinkhole that caused the landslide already reached the wall of at least two houses. Adrián Bobadilla, director of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit, informed that the area will remain cordoned off until the expert reports have been completed, and the construction and rehabilitation works to be carried out at the site will be determined. The review and surveys began this Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that this Tuesday a landslide at the foot of the mountain in front of Los Muertos beach took a part of Santa Barbara street, in Colonia Emiliano Zapata, in the vicinity of the Amapas Zone. A building and a house were left at the foot of the landslide and have cracks in their respective retaining walls, in addition, Santa Barbara Street has cracks at least one meter in front of the collapsed area. Regarding the construction work being carried out on the land located meters below the landslide, Adrián Bobadilla said that he is already investigating the status of the project since it was closed and at the time of the landslide there was a machine working in addition to other machines that were immobilized when the site was closed by the Environmental authorities in Jalisco.

CLOSURE AND LAWSUIT A report was also drawn up for the total closure of the site, by placing two seals in the main entrance area in order to restrict the entrance of workers.