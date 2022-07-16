Authorities Agree To Rehabilitate Docks

The Regional Captaincy of Puerto Vallarta summoned different authorities to join efforts to address the urgent need for corrective maintenance at the docks of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, whose use increases during the holiday season and it is necessary to prioritize the safety of users.

The meeting was hosted by the commander of the Eighth Naval Zone, Vice Admiral José Nicolás Aguayo Ramírez, and personnel from the Regional Captaincy, who presented information and photographic evidence of the situation of this infrastructure to state and municipal authorities, as well as civil organizations, associations and users of the docks, all of which require from corrective maintenance to urgent intervention.

They indicated that the docks are in varying degrees of functionality, however, the situation of the Boca de Tomatlán dock is of concern, which in some parts is close to collapse, to which the attendees agreed that in the following weeks the corrective maintenance will be determined and based on this, the obtaining of resources to finance the work.

The director of Public Works of the municipality, Elihú Sánchez Rodríguez, assured that the municipal president, Luis Michel, is in the best disposition to support in the works that are necessary, as also he is to undertake the previous works and procedures for the total reconstruction of the above mentioned wharf in the medium term.

In fact, he said, he has been working hand in hand with the state government to carry out many works for the benefit of society and tourism.

The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Alonzo Castillon Andrade, emphasized that since the risk was detected in the pier, his staff has been visiting the structure and, in fact, made a risk report of which the Harbormaster's Office is aware.

Even, he pointed out, signs have been placed to avoid the use of the most damaged part, but soon people remove them.

"Boat users have stopped using the dock and embark on the beach, those who continue to use it are the large companies for loading and unloading. By instructions of Michel, count on all the support that is within our reach".

THERE IS A PROJECT

Personnel from the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works of the state, in charge of David Miguel Zamora Bueno, presented an interesting project for the reconstruction of the Boca de Tomatlán pier, which contemplates that this infrastructure would have a differentiated service for tourism and merchandise transportation.

Also participating were the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Vanessa Pérez Lamas; the Municipal President of Cabo Corrientes, Miguel Ángel Silva Ramírez; the Director of Strategic Projects, Francisco José Martínez Gil; Christian Preciado, from the Tourism and Economic Development Department; among others.