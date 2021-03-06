Bahia de Banderas Prepares for the Application of Vaccinations

Offices will be set up in each of the communities of Bahia de Banderas for the Bienestar program, which will be able to help seniors with registration and to reserve their place. The municipality of Bahia de Banderas will initiate the registration for the Vaccination against Covid-19 next Monday.

REGISTRATION PROCESS

This vaccine is only for seniors over 60 years of age and this registration can be done in person for all those who do not have internet or social networks. The person to be vaccinated only needs to have a CURP, two contact telephone numbers, and an e-mail address. They recommend requesting the help of a family member to go personally to provide this information in person to each delegation to which each citizen over 60 years of age belongs. The registration can also be done through the internet in the page of mi vacuna where you will get a folio to get vaccinated.

SECURE FICHA

In addition, it should be noted that with the registration a WhatsApp message is sent from the national server to secure the card and the time and date of the vaccination. The population is asked to be aware of incoming messages to the phone numbers that were given in the registration to know the time of vaccination with the folio number that is already noted in the registration, and thus avoid crowds and long waits outside hospitals.