Bahia's Mayor Is Hacked and Asked for Money



The mayor of Bahía de Banderas, Mirtha Villalvazo Amaya, denounced this Monday that her cell phone was hacked to ask for money deposits in her name. The mayor made an urgent appeal to those who know her not to fall for the scam, explaining what happened in a brief video posted on her Facebook account. Unfortunately, three people who know her and who received the message did fall for the scam and deposited 100,000, 40,000 and 24,000 pesos, respectively. The mayoress showed the receipts of the deposits made, so she urges those who know her not to make any more deposits until her cell phone is safe.

Hacker is a person with strong computer skills who is dedicated to detecting security flaws in computer systems. "some hackers are capable of getting into the most sophisticated computer systems".

Attacks using telephone numbers To understand how this type of attack works, you must know and understand the technicalities of phone hacking. The SS7 protocol is the system used to connect cell phone networks together, but to use this system to infiltrate cell phones, you must have access to it. If hackers gain access to the SS7 protocol, they are able to record and forward calls, read messages and look up locations of a particular device. However, due to the level of difficulty of the SS7 protocol, it is unlikely that a normal person would be able to infiltrate a phone using this method.

How do hackers attack phones and how can I prevent it? The threat of hackers taking control of our phones has become a shared and well-founded fear. The stark reality is that any phone can now suffer an attack. Whenever new knowledge allows us to develop mobile technologies, hackers manage to take advantage of them, no matter how sophisticated. Software created by hackers Did you know that there is software for Android and other mobile devices developed by hackers? And did you know that tree are plenty of free sites on the Internet where you can find this software? Hackers design this kind of software to get their hands on cell phone data. Take a look at our Mobile Threat Report 2020 for all the details. Professional hackers can easily get their hands on spy apps.