Bucerias Has a New Spine Clinic

An interview with Doctor Max Greig

Dr Max Greig Is an Orthopedic surgeon that has been practicing here in Puerto Vallarta for over 10 years, and have treated a lot of orthopedic problems to many of the expat that live down here, and Canadians that have chosen also Puerto Vallarta as their second home.

“In our practice we have treated a lot of people with knee problems and shoulder and head problems. We are also finding that there is a lot of people that are having back problems; so we will be talking about it in a minute.

Santini Bracho:

I know you opened a new Spine Clinic in Bucerias, where did the idea came from? Dr. Max:

Puerto Vallarta has about 300,000 people that live here year around plus, the visitors that come in and stay on several months of the year, so we have found out, throughout people's lives they have overloaded their backs and they are suffering from backpain, either neck pain or lower backpain, so there was a need to create a clinic, a unit that will specialize only in back problems and spine problems, therefore about 2 weeks ago, we have inaugurated the spine clinic, and this is located in one of the CMQ hospitals.

CMQ is one of the stablished hospitals, in Puerto Vallarta, they have 3 hospitals, so this clinic opened up in a northern location of CMQ which is located in Bucerias in a nice medical building, right across from the hospital there. CMQ Bucerias also know as CMQ Riviera Nayarit, is one of the newest hospital systems and it was opened about 3 years ago.

Santini Bracho:

What kind of back problems we are talking about?

Dr. Max:

So, what our intentions are, is to create a specialized center that can treat people's back problems from A to Z, anything that comes up with back issues, from Cervical treatment with physical therapy and other modalities to minimum and major surgery or traditional surgery, there was a need to provide this service by a specialist and we have created a group where there are two who are exclusively spine surgeons, and with them and myself and the general orthopedic surgeon and an anesthesiologist we have created a complete spine clinic in Puerto Vallarta.

Santini Bracho:

What would be a benefit for an American to make a surgery here in Puerto Vallarta, specialty in that clinic?

Dr. Max:

Well, this clinic obviously is to treat all people, from the entire region. The CMQ Hospital n Riviera Nayarit has the newest MRI machine and is the only hospital north of the Ameca River, all the way to the city of Tepic. There is no other MRI machine like it, it is the only one. Plus, the medical installation and facilities are beautiful, open and modern with all the technology.

Santini Bracho:

What is the process to follow for a patient who is ready to attend to his back problems in the spine clinic?

Dr Max:

So when patients have problems we will evaluate the situation, order the necessary studies, starting from X-rays, MRI maybe nerve-conduction test to determine the intensity or the deepness of their problem, to understand their problem as whole, to get all the rolled maps together before we plan a journey; so we have to evaluate physically the patient obviously, we should get to know the patient, and create the file with all the information from the patient and then put it together with the studies that we will order. Once we have everything together, we can lay out a treatment plan and get people the options of treating their back here in Puerto Vallarta.

Santini Bracho:

Why Puerto Vallarta?

Dr Max:

Besides having specialized doctors who are well trained in this area, and also having the hospital facility. We also have the great advantage of reasonable prices that patients can find here in Mexico. The cost of any back procedures in other places are horrendous and here we can offer procedures at almost one third, one fourth of price of what they may find back home. So that is the big advantage the lower cost of the situation

Santini Bracho:

Does the clinic offer an extra service to the patients?

Dr Max:

Yes, we also have a wonderful far walk team with physical therapist and visiting nurses that can do far walk here in people’s hotels when they are recovering and they do not have to come back and forth from their different condos or hotels that they are staying at.

Santini Bracho:

Talk to me about the technology?

Dr Max:

We use the most modern implants in the world, we only use either FDA approved implant from the US, or the best European German implant in our back surgeries. So we are providing good hospital specialists, some of the best implants and of course one of the most human and caring after care for our patients. That is why, many people travel to visit us and care for their medical needs with us.

The spinal clinic group of specialists are Doctor Gustavo Navarro, Doctor Óscar Iván Morales, the anesthesiologist Doctor Beatriz Martínez and Doctor Max Greig who has a great career as an orthopedic surgeon.

All doctors are certified and also members of the International American Association of orthopedic surgeons.

For more information check the website which is www.drmaxgreig.com