Businessmen Meet With Alianza Montaña Bahia



As part of the Mountain Bay Alliance, the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) participated in the presentation of a portfolio of projects to the Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay Business Association (AEBBA).

This Alliance was formed in 2018 with the objective of articulating initiatives, in a comprehensive and sustainable proposal, which promotes the co-responsibility of the various actors, to promote the development of the region and that of the natural capital of the region of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay in the context of climate change.

Among the actions that have been generated within the framework of the Alliance are training workshops, sensitization of businessmen on climate change issues and informative videos.

IMPORTANT PROJECTS

During the session, projects were presented that are already being developed in the states of Jalisco and Nayarit to conserve and care for the region for the benefit of all, as well as to involve private initiative, such as: rescue of the wetlands of San Francisco, Nayarit; coexistence between communities and the jaguar; provision of hydrological environmental services; deforestation-free meat; prevention and combat of forest fires.

Also, Integrated Sustainable Production Systems of the Western Sierra and Coast (SIPSSOC); San Pancho bird observatory; network of biocultural trails; Biocultural Landscape seal of the Western Sierra of Jalisco; local mechanism of payment for environmental services through concurrent funds; protection of priority marine species; integrated management of fishing gear and other plastics; and local sustainable fishing.

ALLIANCE MEMBERS

The Alliance is made up of the ADAPTUR Riviera Nayarit - Jalisco Region Project through the German Agency for Sustainable Development Cooperation (GIZ-ADAPTUR), the International Climate Initiative (IKI), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP), the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR), and the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (SEMADET).

They are also the Secretariat of Tourism of Jalisco (Sectur), the Secretariat of Sustainable Development of Nayarit, the Biocultural Landscape of the Western Sierra of Jalisco (PBSOJ), the Intermunicipal Environmental Board of the Western Sierra and Coast (JISOC), the Northeast Fund A.C. (Fonnor), the AEBBA and the Bird Observatory of San Pancho, the University Transdisciplinary Center for Sustainability (Centrus), and the University Center of the Coast (CUC).