Campaign To Stop Plastic Contamination in Vallarta's Beaches

The pollution of the seas due to the high consumption of plastic products is an irreversible and severe problem, so a group of volunteers called through social networks to a cleanup campaign to be held in the coastal strip of the municipality.

According to Zoé Robledo, one of the organizers, she said that a comprehensive action is required, not only to eliminate the straws, but also to stop producing and consuming other plastic or single-use items, for which it is necessary to change the habits of the population, and we have started with the student community.

I would like to point out that this year there will be several campaigns to clean up beaches, river crossings and other natural areas, but it is necessary to start in January and for more people to get involved in the change through constant media campaigns. I comment that worldwide it is estimated that 8 million tons of plastic waste ends up in the seas every year, compromising marine ecosystems, and that by 2050 these will have more plastics than life forms.

I regret that in the Pacific Ocean there are already islands of garbage, which has accumulated and gathered and that reaches to cover several nautical miles. I hope, he said, that Jalisco will soon legislate and just as Mexico City will ban single-use plastics, because here they are used in take-out beverage warehouses, taquerías and many food stalls.

In addition, according to the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) only nine percent of the plastic produced since 1950 has been recycled, the rest is in the seas or in landfills.

The program has reached different schools, for example, the intention is that students from various high schools do not use disposable plates, or plastic bottles or unicel, and take that lifestyle to their homes with the intention that it can be generalized, so they have already begun to circulate messages on Facebook and other social networks such as Amoreciclar.com in 2019 produced 300 million tons of plastic for a population of seven billion people.

The Mexican federal government agency warns that polyethylene cups take 50 years to degrade; straws 100; aluminum cans 200; diapers 450, and bottles of PET bottles up to 450 years.