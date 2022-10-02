Charros De Jalisco In Puerto Vallarta



The current champion of the Mexican Pacific Baseball League, the Charros de Jalisco, held a series of three pre-season games in Puerto Vallarta, this past weekend, against the Venados de Mazatlan, at the Unidad Deportiva "Agustin Flores Contreras" ball stadium.



Carolina Lopez and Osiris Garcia, members of the organizing committee of this event called "Vallarta Series", and the director of the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDIS), Jesus Villa Aguilar, informed of the attendance of fans from different parts of the Republic, who attended this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to watch the series between two of the main protagonists of the Pacific League.



The fans supported their favorite team, after it was a family event with the most outstanding players in their category.



The City Hall announced that great progress has been made in the negotiations for Puerto Vallarta to take part in the games of the 2022-2023 season, which will begin on October 10th.

For the fans of this sport, now they will be able to see up close and share with their favorite stars the series of games that will be held in this city.



The Charros de Jalisco took the preseason series of the Mexican Pacific League, defeating the Venados de Mazatlan 2-1 this Sunday at the Unidad Deportiva ballpark in this city.

It is important to note that the Jalisco Charros have their baseball stadium in Zapopan.



The Pan American Stadium is located in Zapopan, within the Metropolitan Zone, Mexico. It is currently the home of the Charros de Jalisco baseball team that participates in the Mexican Pacific League after its return in the 2014-15 season and of the Mariachis de Guadalajara that participates in the Mexican Baseball League starting in the 2021 season.