City Hall to Sue for Amapas Landslide in Court



In relation to the events that occurred this Tuesday afternoon, August 10, regarding a landslide of material from a slope into the interior of a building in the Amapas area, the municipal government announced that a procedure has been initiated to evaluate the damages and affectations, as well as to determine who is responsible. In this case, the municipality is preparing a lawsuit against whoever is responsible for the damages caused, after the construction company of a condominium project at the site of the collapse had already been warned by Proteccion Civil, since last March, of the risk that existed. In addition, this company is in an administrative process of closure by the Procuraduria Federal de Proteccion al Ambiente (Profepa), so the site was also closed by the City Council.

CAUSES OF THE LANDSLIDE The Director of Development and Environment of the City Hall Fernando Lopez Marquez, informed that according to the preliminary report of the Civil Protection and Fire Department of the Municipality, this landslide was due to the softening of the soil caused by the rains of the last days and the works of this work in progress that is in a stage of earth movement and stabilization of the land. He indicated that all this occurred inside the property where the construction of condominiums is planned, so that while the corresponding evaluations are being carried out to determine the damages and affectations in the adjacent properties and areas, the work was ordered to stop and legal proceedings were initiated.

DAMAGES IN THE AREA The Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department explained that it was a landslide of a slope, with an approximate dimension of 15 meters long, 5 meters wide and 30 meters deep, affecting Santa Barbara Street, the collapse of a section of approximately 8 linear meters of a stone masonry retaining wall of the building marked with the number 431. He also reported the formation of cracks larger than 5 centimeters apart that run vertically from the base to the top, due to the loss of material and the undermining of the foundation. In the first evaluations, he detailed that sequels of damages were detected in some adjacent properties, as well as in Santa Barbara Street due to the displacement of material, damages in the electrical installations, rupture of drinking water, drainage and telephone installations.