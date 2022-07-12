Covid -19 Detection Areas Are Increasing



The care and promotion of health among Vallartenses continues to be one of the essential issues of the municipal government through the Municipal Medical Services Department.

For this reason, it continues to promote preventive measures against Covid-19, as well as applying free tests for its detection, which in the last few days have increased their positivity.

According to the municipal agency, through its Detection Center, located in the Medical Services facilities, from July 4 to 8, 308 tests for SARS-Cov-2 antigens were performed, of which 95 positive cases were detected, who are oriented so that they can take care of their disease, according to their symptomatology.

The busiest day was last Monday, with the application of 94 tests and 28 positive cases.

In this regard, Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, head of Municipal Services, reminded that this Detection Center will continue to provide service to the population, so that anyone who requires it can take the test free of charge at the facilities of the institution, located at Avenida Paseo de Las Palmas 105, Barrio Santa María neighborhood, next to the Municipal DIF.

For this purpose, an appointment must be made in advance by calling 322 226 8085, where your schedule will be assigned.

Likewise, a call is made to maintain prevention measures, such as the use of masks, healthy distance, frequent hand washing or use of alcohol gel and, in case of having tested positive for the disease, to remain in isolation, follow the recommendations for health care and prevention protocols.