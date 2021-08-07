Crocodile Observed in Marina Vallarta Walking the Streets



The crocodile was seen last night on Paseo de la Marina street and immediately reported to the authorities, who informed that this type of situation occurs due to the weather conditions, which is "normal", since the rainy season widens the connectivity channels of the species with the different spaces it usually inhabits. The crocodile was captured during its movement while crossing the avenue and heading to the underside of a pickup truck. After this its whereabouts were unknown, but according to expert biologists, they say that they are found in the lagoons formed in the golf course or in the few undeveloped lands of Marina Vallarta.

HIDDEN In this respect, the director of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit, Adrian Bobadilla, informed that he received the report but when he went there the crocodile had already hidden. He indicated that it is most likely that it has changed lagoons between both parts of the golf course or that it has gone to the beach area for food. The official mentioned that the recent crocodile sightings in Los Muertos beach as well as in Marina are normal, since the species moves more naturally during the rainy season when the waterways are active so they can easily swim from one estuary to another or to a river, and finally to another area in search of food, as is the case in the golf course of the Marina Vallarta subdivision. Crocodiles were among the first settlers of this region, he commented. Let us not forget that this is an endemic species, which means that thousands of years ago they left the water to settle on land and become the king of predators in this area, their presence dates back thousands of years and it is man who has been in charge of corralling them.