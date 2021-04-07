Cruise Ship Nieuw Amsterdam Arrives in Puerto Vallarta

The cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, 285 meters long belonging to Holland America Line, arrived yesterday at 6:30 a.m. from the port of La Paz, Baja California Sur, and docking at pier one. With 117 crew members on board for the operation and functioning of the ship, and without tourist passengers on board, it will be in port for 3 days to safeguard and provide the main port services, without disembarkation of crew members. At the time of the arrival and operation at the dock, each and every one of the safety protocols were followed, such as the use of mouth masks and application of antibacterial gel for the operating personnel to ensure the safety of the crew and the maritime-port community.

SANITARY MEASURES

In this sense, API Puerto Vallarta follows each and every one of the indications issued by the federal and state sanitary authorities, to offer the essential services for the international maritime transportation without putting the local population at risk. It is worth mentioning that the Integral Port Administration is committed to provide specialized attention to all its clients, improving the operation of the port, and strengthening the infrastructure, as well as the implementation of all the sanitary protocols to be a safe port and increase competitiveness. Being an avant-garde Port, with port and tourist services in innovative and excellent facilities, it is extremely important to maintain a good safety reputation so tourists are comfortable to generate a unique recreational and cultural experience.

"This prepares us one hundred percent for the attention of cruise passengers within this new normality as soon as the operations of the shipping lines are reactivated by the route of the Mexican Riviera". The cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam is scheduled to set sail on April 8th at 6:00 p.m., bound for the port of Los Angeles, California, USA.