Danger At The Cuale River Bridge Construction Site



Vallarta Today observed how this Monday tourists approached the site to observe what hurricane "Nora" destroyed in its path, without knowing the danger they run when approaching this construction site that is still under construction. This media also observed how tourists have violated the bands installed by the police and Civil Protection to see what the hurricane left in its path through the bay. We also observed how a young man entered the river without being stopped by the police, since no authorities were present. More people entered the river without anyone telling them anything. When we arrived, we observed that there were no signs marked by the authorities, as they had violated the different entrances, so the North American tourists, curious to observe, walked to the place, as there were no security bands and they thought that access was free. Neighbors of the area also commented that yesterday morning a person approached very close to the river, tripped and fell into the water. Other Canadian tourists who were watching very closely commented to this media that in their country this did not happen and questioned how the authorities allow this, that it was too dangerous and now that there are many tourists. In addition, last night a tourist drove a car and almost fell into the river, as there was nothing to stop him, so the authorities are asked to attend to the case urgently.

Dangerous Attraction The bridge is turning out to be the biggest attraction for the tourists who, curious, come to take pictures, but at the same time it is the most dangerous thing, since today at the construction site they will be working with a machine that will make holes in the ground. It is a kind of giant drill that will remove the ground and it is not advisable for people to be in the area. In addition, there is also a construction of a building that trucks enter and leave with material, so the street was closed from the beginning, two blocks before, something that tourists have not respected either. Neighbors reported that this weekend tourists from Mexico City spent the weekend drinking alcoholic beverages on the banks of the river, inside the construction site. The workers at the site are very concerned because they see the tourists walking all over the place and they know what can happen. They believe that the municipal government should do more to avoid risks, especially for foreign tourists, and not wait for an accident to happen before acting.