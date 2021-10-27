Death of Two FGR Vallarta Officers Confirmed

The Municipal Public Security Department confirmed the death of two members of the Federal Attorney General's Office (FGR) in Puerto Vallarta, shot by a detainee who managed to escape when he was entering the facilities of the federal agency, located on Rio Nilo Street in the Mariano Otero neighborhood, next to the church La Luz del Mundo. The official Municipal Police report states that at 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday there was a report from the FGR that two men had been injured by firearms and that a detainee had just escaped. Upon receiving the report, the elements of unit PV-348 informed that ambulance JALl-828 of the Mexican Red Cross and JAL-827 arrived, where they attended to the two federal agents, transferring them alive to the General Hospital of Zone 42 of the IMSS, as they had bullet wounds.

The report states that one of the policemen had been hit in the thorax and the other in the abdomen, "the paramedics report that upon arrival (at the hospital) both fell into cardiorespiratory arrest, not reacting to stimuli and both died on the scene". The policemen were Antonio Romero Velázquez, 42 years old, and Víctor Manuel Torres Espinoza, 39 years old, both active members of the FGR. The alleged perpetrator was Fernando "N", 29 years old, who had been detained in the municipality of Tomatlán for the crime of illegal possession of a firearm. The subject fled with two 9mm caliber Glock firearms and then stole a blue Mitsubishi vehicle, which he abandoned at Río Lerma and Río de la Plata streets, continuing his escape on foot.