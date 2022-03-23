Double Arrival Of Cruise Ships In Vallarta



Today, March 23, The marine terminal of this port, received the seventh double arrival of the month at the Port, which fills us with joy, The Administration of the National Port System continues to be committed with the quality of its services, that is why our docks specialized in international cruises have the highest quality standards, as well as our port and related service providers who are highly qualified and prepared to offer their services to all passengers and crew members, as well as to the visitors of the Port. The first arrival today was the Majestic Princess Cruise Ship which is docked at pier 3, coming from the port of Mazatlan Sin.



With a total of 2,953 passengers 1,154 crew members on board, this cruise ship arrived at 07:00 hours, and is scheduled to depart at 19:00 hours bound for the port of Los Angeles California.In our second arrival is the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, from the Port of Los Angeles California, USA, docking at Pier 1, with a total of 2,111 passengers and 1,606 crew members on board, this cruise ship arrived at 8:15 a.m. and is scheduled to depart at 6:00 p.m. bound for the Port of Mazatlan Sin.

At the time of arrival, the Port Community authorities were present, with whom the verification of the documents of the cruise ship and its passengers was carried out, to ensure the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants. During this arrival all the services provided to the cruise passengers are governed under all the sanitary measures and protocols to offer a healthy stay; likewise the cruise will be provided with the corresponding main port services. On the other hand, the City Hall of Puerto Vallarta, through the Traffic Department, will be reinforcing security in the crosswalk outside the Maritime Terminal, so that visitors may walk safely towards the commercial and commercial zone.