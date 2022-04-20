Easter week will attract more tourists



The post-pandemic caused a great number of tourists to leave their homes to escape on vacation to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta.



For the first time national and foreign tourists were seen in beaches, restaurants, shopping malls and the boardwalk, in these dates in which prior to the pandemic, only the domestic market was observed during Holy Week, without the international market traveling during these dates.



Today more cruisers arrived and were seen in different parts of the boardwalk as in the Guadalupe church, and in other businesses in the city.



Last Easter Week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday the beaches were crowded with people, which was also reflected in long lines at restaurants, water cabs, and tours to the islands, as well as different outdoor activities such as zip lining.



The director of Municipal Tourism, Ludwig Estrada Virgen, informed that the percentage of visitors had a good closing this season. Likewise, he reported that the numbers were similar to 2018 and 2019.



For which he called on residents to continue to serve with warmth and provide the greatest attention to the tourist who will be arriving to this Port, as the kind treatment that characterizes Puerto Vallarta as the friendliest city in the world.



It is worth mentioning that Puerto Vallarta offers different recreational activities, as well as an infinity of gourmet restaurants, an extensive variety of seafood dishes and beautiful beaches