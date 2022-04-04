Elimination Of Restrictions Will Attract More Tourists



In Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, preventive and operative measures will be reinforced and coordinated to guarantee the integrity of citizens and visitors during the upcoming Holy Week and Easter vacation period.



The "Easter Week 2022 Operational Plan" was presented to federal, state and municipal authorities.



The presentation of the plan was in charge of the Regional Base of the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEP CBJ).



This plan aims to prevent accidents or deaths on the roads, beaches and in the city, and will use all the necessary resources and equipment available to the participating institutions.



It should be noted that two years after the covid-19 restrictions, a large influx of visitors is expected, which will exceed expectations both in hotels, beaches and religious activities, especially during the Holy Days of the so-called Semana Mayor.



Adrián García, Commander of the regional base of the UEPCBJ, informed that this operative plan will reinforce and coordinate the actions to be implemented in the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes.



The plan establishes the operational and administrative coverage aimed at safeguarding the physical integrity of people, their property and the environment, focusing resources from a preventive point of view but with the capacity to respond to any eventuality or emergency.



It is worth mentioning that the purpose of this operational plan will be to safeguard the life of tourists during their stay in the state of Jalisco for the duration of their vacations