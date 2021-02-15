First Doses Arrive in Jalisco for Senior Citizens

The first 58,690 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine to protect older adults from Covid-19 were received this afternoon in Jalisco. This Monday, 58,690 doses will be distributed to 23 municipalities in the six health regions considered to have the highest degree of vulnerability or high marginalization. There will be 29 centers set up to vaccinate people over 60 years of age as of Tuesday.

SSI reiterates to the population that there are no vaccines for sale, asks not to be a victim of fraud.

The vaccines arrived at the Zapopan Military Air Base and were immediately transferred to the Central Warehouse of the OPD Servicios de Salud del Estado and the Secretaria de Salud Jalisco (SSI). The reception and transfer as well as the safekeeping of the vaccines at the Central Warehouse was supervised by the Secretary of Health of Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, who informed that these doses are destined for the elderly who live in municipalities with a higher degree of vulnerability or high marginalization.

The transportation of the vaccines was guarded at all times by elements of the Secretariat of National Defense. Their arrival at the Central Warehouse took place at around 7:00 p.m., where the health personnel verified the temperature at which they were brought in (3-1 degrees Celsius) and placed in the cold chamber.

SANITARY REGIONS

This Monday the 58,690 doses will be distributed to the vaccination sites of the six jurisdictions (Colotlan, Ameca, Puerto Vallarta, Autlan, Tamazula and Ciudad Guzman), and will cover 23 municipalities with 29 centers to vaccinate people over 60 years of age starting Tuesday.

The delivery is part of the 870 thousand vaccines that Mexico received early this morning, produced by the Astrazeneca laboratory and coming from the Serum Institute of India, to be distributed in the states. The AstraZeneca vaccine does not require deep freezing for its conservation, but temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, so its handling and transportation is the usual one used for the distribution of the different vaccines that are applied in the state.

Jalisco expects that between Monday and Tuesday Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will arrive to apply the second dose to health personnel in direct attention to COVID patients. The SSI urges the population to be informed only by official sources of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. It reminds that there is no authorization for the sale of vaccines and asks to be alert to avoid being a victim of fraud.