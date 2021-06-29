First Work Agenda With the New Governor of Nayarit



This Friday the new governor of Nayarit, Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, announced what was his new work aSenda before businessmen of Bahia de Banderas, during this meeting issues related to the Tourism Promotion Trust in Nayarit were discussed by Jesus Carmona, president of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Nayarit. Among other topics was the "water solution for the Riviera Nayarit", in which the problem of the availability of water for human consumption in the area of Bahia de Banderas was discussed. Another of the topics to be highlighted was "the third section of the Cruz de Huanacaxtle-Puerto Vallarta federal highway and the urgency of declaring a territorial reserve for the growth of the internal road network", by Mr. Jason Branch Lavender Resfnes, president of the Businessmen's Association of Punta de Mita and the Riviera Nayarit.



It was a closed door meeting where the businessmen of Bahia de Banderas presented to the new governor elect of Nayarit, issues of social interest, and tourism as well as works to be completed for the operation of these and for society. It should be noted that after the June 6 election in Nayarit, Miguel Angel Navarro Quintero, candidate of the Morena Alliance, was declared the winner, so he will be the new governor of the entity and will take office from September 19 and his mandate will be for the period between 2021 and 2027.