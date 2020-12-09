Gala Vallarta - Riviera 2021 Edition Announced

The expectations for the year 2021 imply a better panorama for the tourist sector, and for the consolidation of businesses that drive the gradual and responsible economic reactivation. That is why the Puerto Vallarta Tourist Promotion and Advertising Trust confirmed the edition of the Gala Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit event, for May 12 and 13 of next year.

The annual event continues with its commitment of being the most important business event in the region. “Today more than ever we need to redouble our efforts for the reactivation of our industry with responsible steps as indicated by the state government,” commented the interim director of the Promotion Trust, Luis Villaseñor.

Gala Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit is the main business meeting in the Mexican Pacific. Founded in 1993, it has had different stages. Driven by the local hotel industry, and reinforced by the Promotion Trust, as well as the subsequent incorporation of the sister destination Riviera Nayarit, it is considered a must for wholesalers and hoteliers who, in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, negotiate the rates for the following seasons of the region's hotel inventory.

This year 2020, Gala could be held in February at the convention center of the Vidanta development with the participation of 73 wholesalers and 95 hotels of Puerto Vallarta and the region, who formalized contracts for the summer and winter 2020-2021 in 1,340 business appointments.

Throughout the year we have learned to coexist with the preventive protocols of COVID-19 in order to offer a safe destination to our visitors. Here we have managed to reduce the number of infections by as much as 57% from one month to the next, but we must maintain the measures as the whole tourist sector and the population do in a responsible manner, expressed Luis Villaseñor.