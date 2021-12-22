Garbage Collection Service Will Be Suspended



On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the Puerto Vallarta Public Services Department announces that the garbage collection service will be carried out normally on December 24 and 31; however, on December 25 and January 1, 2022, there will be no garbage collection; therefore, citizens are invited not to take out the garbage on these dates to avoid the accumulation of waste on the public streets.

For December 26 and January 2, the work of the municipal agency will resume as normal in the schedules and routes established in each neighborhood. It is important to remember that keeping the port clean, which we can all enjoy during these Christmas holidays, is a shared responsibility, so Vallartenses can do their bit by not taking out the garbage for a day, as well as avoiding placing it in unauthorized places or outside the containers throughout the year.

Guards: On the instructions of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, the work of the City Hall will not stop during this winter vacation period. Therefore, the areas of attention to the population will continue to provide service to the people of Vallarta through security guards. In this way, agencies such as the Civil Registry, Treasury and those that have direct attention to the citizens, will be working normally both in the municipal presidency and in the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA), in addition to the different operational areas such as Civil Protection and Firefighters, Public Safety and Public Services, which will be working normally. The commitment of the municipal government of Profe Michel, is to maintain the different services provided to the citizens during these two weeks and maintain a clean and safe port that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors.

