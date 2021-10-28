Governor Announces Achievements in His Third Government Report

Before the Congress of Jalisco, the governor of the state, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, presented his Third Government Report in a dialogue of respect and a political and moral obligation as he described it to the legislators, where he ratified that today Jalisco has governance and direction by answering and clarifying the different positions of the parliamentary fractions. "Today I come to the seat of our popular representation to fulfill, for the third time, my commitment to make accountability an authentic republican exercise that returns to government reports their essence and constitutional sense. I do so at a time when the country seems to have forgotten the basic principles of our political system and the meaning of the concept of the division of powers", he pointed out. He added that the citizens' support was manifested this year at the polls last June, so today he went to Congress without triumphalism and with awareness of the challenges that lie ahead.

GOVERNANCE AND DIRECTION

Listening to the voices of the representatives of the parties, Manuel Alfaro Lozano of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI); Cinthya Guadalupe Pérez Rivera of Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (MORENA); Irma de Anda Licea of the National Action Party (PAN) and Jesús Cabrera of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), the Governor ratified that he has known how to listen to everyone and respect those who think differently. "Jalisco has governability and has direction, first because we have been able to listen to everyone and respect those who think differently; second, because we have been firm in making decisions, even the difficult ones, even those that are not for applause; third, because we have defended our sovereignty, even if the Morena parliamentary group is sorry and here we defend Jalisco because this is my job and it will be my responsibility until the last day of my government," said Alfaro.

And he pointed out: "Because we have resisted adversity and because we have closed ranks in difficult moments, because the government has not submitted to anyone's interests and the public interest has always prevailed; because we have acted with honesty, because we have not stopped working for a single day, because we have spoken truthfully and up front, because we have not taken our feet off the ground or lost touch with reality, that is why today Jalisco is governable and has a direction," he ratified. He argued that Jalisco faced the pandemic with efficiency and responsibility. With data presented in front of the legislators, with the numbers as of today, it was confirmed that the state has always registered low positions in the statistics in terms of infections, active cases and deaths, despite being the second largest city in Mexico. Likewise, the governor highlighted the support provided by the University of Guadalajara for the management of the pandemic and the help in making decisions through the Health Board, which allowed Jalisco to return to the green light.

HEALTHY FINANCES

He responded to the legislators' remarks by stating that Jalisco has healthy finances despite the cuts in federal transfers; priority has been given to spending, both current and investment, in addition to doing justice by decentralizing the budget for priority projects in the 125 municipalities. Public investment outside the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area has remained above 60 percent of the total over the three years.

These credit profile ratings, which Enrique Alfaro pointed out to those who had the floor, have been granted by international companies such as HR Ratings, Verum, Moody's and Fitch Ratings, as well as the same Ministry of Finance and Public Credit with the Evaluation of the level of indebtedness of the Federal Entities that present a sustainable report on Jalisco's green traffic light. At the same time, the results provided by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness in terms of governmental competitiveness and transparency, as well as the Executive Secretariat of the National Anticorruption System and INEGI, were projected. He pointed out to the legislators that Jalisco is in 15th place nationally, in per capita financing balance, below the national average with three thousand 518 pesos is the balance of financing per capita of Jalisco to the second quarter of 2021; the national average is four thousand 507 pesos. Mexico City registers a per capita debt of nine thousand 396 pesos.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Enrique Alfaro informed that Jalisco has a greater recovery in the first quarter of 2021, economic activity increased with 2.2% in the first quarter of this 2021 when the country has a fall of less than 3%; the entity is registered with the second national place in the recovery of jobs in the reactivation stage with 105 thousand 906 jobs, and in 2020 the Foreign Direct Investment remains in recovery to the cut with 874.7 million dollars.

JALISCO CLIMBED FROM SECOND TO FIRST PLACE NATIONAL IN STABLE ECONOMY

In his report, he highlighted that Jalisco climbed from second to first place nationally in stable economy, sub-index of IMCO's State Competitiveness Index 2021, in addition to the state ranking second nationally as the least unequal entity in terms of distribution in 2020. In 2018, the state ranked 17th. In terms of security, he recalled that last Monday this report could be carried out, however, the figures he said, that crimes were reduced by half. "I did not hide (figures) in the security report because that is what the security report is for, to exhaust and to talk exhaustively about an issue that is undoubtedly the most important on the public agenda of course we understood what still has to be done in terms of the violence in this country, the violence that is rampant in this country and the violence particularly generated by organized crime that is the direct responsibility of the Federal Government, I insist, by legal provision, not by personal decision," he added.

CITIZEN CONSULTATION

Regarding the first Citizen Consultation to be held in Jalisco on the Fiscal Pact, he defended giving a voice to the citizens before the remarks made by the Morena legislator and also clarified that today, the Secretariat for Substantive Equality between Women and Men has a budget that exceeds one billion pesos, having results and strengthening what was the Jalisco Women's Institute. He acknowledged, before Congressman Manuel Alfaro, the management and promotion of Line 3 of the Urban Electric Train System initiated by former Governor Jorge Aristóteles Sandoval, a project that was completed by the current administration since it was abandoned without operation, clarifying that he will never deny the work done by Aristóteles Sandoval in the promotion of this policy, as well as the will of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to start operating the train. He stated that Line 4 will go ahead with or without the support of the Federal Government, as it is a commitment of the current government to continue connecting mobility between metropolitan municipalities, as will be done with the upcoming start-up of Mi Macro Periféricoe.

MORE WORKS FOR JALISCO

At the end of his participation, he ratified the continuation of works in the areas of education, highways, regional and municipal development, as well as the completion of the civil hospitals of Guadalajara and the New Civil Hospital of Oriente, "it will be done, even if there are those who do not like it for some reason, it will be done as a priority and that will not change". Finally, he agreed with the willingness expressed by Irma de Anda Licea, deputy for the National Action Party, to close ranks for Jalisco, always with respect for the Legislative, both for the outgoing and incoming legislators. She showed her willingness to continue working for the next three years in which she will be able to position Jalisco in the economic growth and above all to recover the hope of the people of Jalisco. "Here is contained in this document all the information about what has been done in this year of government and in a sustained effort in three years of work and I want to say that just as I have answered one by one the proposals and positions of the parliamentary groups, of course I take the word of Congresswoman Irma de Anda in the sense that the closing of ranks has to be a priority in the next three years to recover our economic growth, to recover the general hope of the people of Jalisco". "I come today to this sovereignty to make this invitation to continue talking, it is okay to have differences, we cannot agree on everything, but there will always be respect, just as I speak face to face I also know how to listen and I want to offer today to this legislature that is closing its term, but also to the new legislature the willingness of the Government of Jalisco to strengthen the mechanisms of dialogue in the next three years," he said. INVITATION He invited the deputies to consult the Third Government Report in its entirety in all areas, as well as the progress and challenges that have been made in order to make Jalisco stronger today