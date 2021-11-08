Grease Found In Drains In Zona Romantica

In view of the non-compliance of users who pour grease into the drains, mainly from the restaurant sector that cause obstructions to the flow of wastewater and with it possible spills in the streets, Seapal Vallarta has reinforced its inspection campaign to verify the use of grease traps and their maintenance in commercial establishments that handle processed food in the beach zone. In the inspections and cleaning of drains, manholes and other plumbing installations, the first results showed that fats and oils are still being poured, as blockages were found in the drainage lines. Fats, oils and grease are substances that should not be poured into the sewage system, since once they are inside the pipes they solidify, causing obstructions to the flow of wastewater, damage to the infrastructure and possible sewage spills on public roads. The sub-director of Qualification and Cadastre, Enrique Peredo, stated that this activity started in different establishments of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, where inspections were carried out and the first notifications were left for the compliance of this obligation and to know the manifest of the grease handling company and its final disposal.

For his part, Antonio Rodriguez, head of Wastewater Collection, informed that as part of the activities carried out by the crews under his charge, is the permanent maintenance of the sanitary infrastructure in the area near the sea, such is the case of sand boxes, manholes, manholes and lines. In this sense, he added that in recent days work was done on Francisca Rodriguez and Amapas streets, currently focusing on Manuel M. Dieguez, where preventive maintenance of the drainage line will be carried out. He mentioned that at the same time as these inspections they will be starting a new intervention to clean and extract the accumulated grease from the 12-inch diameter drainage line that collects the wastewater from Conchas Chinas and takes it to the Aquiles Serdán sump. It should be noted that dumping grease or oils into the drainage system is a practice prohibited by articles 61 and 112 Fraction XV of the Regulations for the Provision of Potable Water, Sewage and Sanitation Services of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, as well as by points 4.5 and 4.14 of the Official Mexican Standard of the Semarnat (NOM-002-SEMARNAT-1996) and the Official Mexican Standard of the Ministry of Health (NOM-093-SSA1-1994