Hotels are Already Operating at 75 % Capacity in Puerto Vallarta

The state government informed that during this December season the health protocols will be reinforced and maximum capacity will be determined so that the economic activities of the sectors that have been closed due to the pandemic can operate, while in the case of other sectors they can expand their operation. Thus, the Health Board determined that hotels will be able to increase room occupancy to 75 percent of total capacity. Common areas in enclosed spaces should have a maximum capacity of 25 percent of usable space.

Also, it was reported that the capacity of restaurants should be a maximum of 50 percent of capacity or one table yes and one table no. The bars, clubs and closed events rooms, may operate with a capacity of 25 percent, (1 person for every 4m2). Once the capacity is completed, no one will be allowed to enter, even if space is freed up. The hours of operation will be until 3 am and the use of dance floors or smoking inside is not allowed.

Groups must be of 6 people and 1.5 meters distance between tables. Ventilation systems with natural air injection must be used and collaborate in the application of random serological tests supervised by the state health authorities and provided by the respective establishment. Other provisions In the case of the Christmas markets, the protocols validated by the Jalisco Secretary of Health (SSI) must be applied, such as filters at access points and the obligatory use of masks. The municipality will be in charge of authorizing the plan of assignment and distribution of the spaces. The mobile mechanical games may operate if they have the municipal authorization of the map of allocation and distribution of spaces for each attraction. People from vulnerable groups or those older than 18 years of age may not participate, and children must be accompanied by an adult. In case there are people waiting, they must do so with a distance of at least 1.5m