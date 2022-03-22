Hundreds Of Cars Entered During The Long Weekend



The tourists who came this weekend visited beaches, recreational centers, restaurants, as well as different outdoor activities.



The authorities of Vialidad y Transporte reported this weekend the entry of hundreds of vehicles with license plates from other states of the country, such as Mexico City, Hidalgo, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí, among others.

This was part of the "long bridge" or "long weekend" on the occasion of March 21, the date on which the birthday of Benito Juarez is celebrated and which is a holiday or vacation day in Mexico.



The massive entry of automobiles was registered at the northern entrance of the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, when hundreds of motorists were on the 200 federal highway on their way to Punta Mita, Bucerías, and Puerto Vallarta.



As a result, traffic was concentrated in the downtown area along the Malecon of Vallarta.The tourists who arrived stayed in hotels in the region, as well as in condominiums in Marina Vallarta, Zona Romantica and downtown.



In turn, the president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association, Jesus Carmona Jimenez, confirmed that this long weekend will be one of the best of the year for the tourist destination.

He pointed out that during this long weekend the hotel industry is registering an occupancy rate of close to 90 percent, a figure that was qualified as "very very good", in such a way that "we even expect to reach 100 percent, but for the moment we have received 89 percent".