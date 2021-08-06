Interesting Attractions of Grupo Vidanta Unveiled

Fantasy and reverie are the new projects that will revolutionize the tourism industry in Mexico.

Grupo Vidanta recently announced a series of attractions in its destinations through interesting videos. One, in which actress and model Jacqueline Bracamontes shows the exceptional luxury of Vidanta resorts and the new projects that revolutionized the tourism industry in the country. And two, in which actress Brooke Shields promotes the fantasy and reverie that Vidanta's new projects represent.

BEACHLAND RESORT The first of these projects is Beachland, at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, the perfect space for guests to enjoy the beautiful sunsets of the bay with their families. The resort has completely transformed its beachfront into an oasis with wooden walkways surrounded by nature, breathtaking ocean views, open-air restaurants, relaxing rest areas and refreshing swimming pools. In the second phase, big surprises will be unveiled.

The first resort cable car in the world SKYDREAM CABLE CAR Another incredible announcement is the opening of the SkyDream Parks Gondola, which connects Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta through a circuit of more than 6 kilometers, linking the beach with the next intensive parks. The SkyDream project will also be developed at Vidanta Riviera Maya to connect jungala, aqua experience, Cique du solei, Joya and other future attractions to the beach.

THE ESTATES And the new news does not end here, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta now has The Estates, a new standard in the hospitality sector that represents maximum luxury, immersed in maximum nature. With exclusive swimming pools, a select choice of restaurants and a world-class spa, The Estates is also part of the exclusive offer of Vidanta Riviera Maya Vidanta East Cape.

VIDANTA CRUISES Vidanta Cruises, the first Mexican luxury cruise line, is also part of the spectacular projects presented by Grupo Vidanta.