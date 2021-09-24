International Projects Will Benefit Vallarta.



The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met with Michel, Mayor-elect of Puerto Vallarta, who accompanied him to the Mexico 2021 Aerospace Fair, which took place at the Santa Lucía Air Base in the State of Mexico. During the event López Obrador reaffirmed his commitment to work hand in hand with the Mayor for the benefit of the people of Vallarta. He also assured that there are important projects on the way for tourism in the municipality; other topics discussed were security, highways, the environment and infrastructure. After his speech, Andres Manuel presented the U.S. Ambassador with Michel. In this emotional act, Ken Salazar told Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez that "Puerto Vallarta is my favorite tourist destination". This event was organized by the Mexican Air Force and was attended by great personalities of Mexican politics.

The Mexico Aerospace Fair, is an event organized by the Secretariat of National Defense through the Mexican Air Force, began in 2015, emerging as an initiative to promote Mexico in the Economic Development in the national aeronautical sector, granting the leadership of the project to the Organizing Committee; responsible for the planning, organization and realization of the event. Its mission is to establish in Mexico a sustainable international aerospace fair, with prestige and leadership, that generates the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment, jobs in the national aeronautical community, that promotes Mexico's aerospace industry, the civil and military aviation, technology and defense products, being its headquarters at the Military Air Base No. 1 (Santa Lucia, State of Mexico).