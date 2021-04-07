International Regatta Tournament Announced

At least 12 countries have confirmed their participation in the 2021 American Optimist Championship (Optinam,) to be held from May 29 to June 5 in this tourist destination. Linda Green, co-president of the event, informed that so far 113 competitors have registered as well as their coaches and team leaders, which brings the total to almost 150 participants. It will be an international event. The Vallarta Yacht Club and the Paradise Village Hotel will be the venue for this competition and are preparing to receive representatives from Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, United States, Uruguay, Virgin Islands, and Mexico.

"We are pleased to have this number of countries, considering the COVID environment in which we live," said Linda Green, and she stressed that the entire organization is working hard to ensure that protocols are in place to keep participants, volunteers, and staff members safe. It should be noted that the 2021 Optimist Championship is one of the most important world regattas for the Optimist Boats class, and one of the seven continental championships approved by the International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA.) It also has the support of the Mexican Sailing Federation (FMV) and the World Sailing Federation. The participants in the championship are the best, fastest, and most talented young sailors in the world, and many of them are likely to be Olympic champions. For more information on the progress of the championships, please visit htpps://2022northeamericans.optiword.org/en/default/races/race.