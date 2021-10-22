Invincible, Vengeful and Very Manly Is the New Batman



The film industry will bring to the big screen a very good production, which during the pandemic had not been possible to achieve, since going to the movies was not a good option, which will be a box office success without a doubt, Batman is called "Revenge", something that attracts a lot of attention . This is something that has never happened before in Batman's character. It is definitely intimidating the way he looks and talks but it is something that makes him different from the other actors who have played the character of "Batman". Robert Pattimson will be the actor who will wear the bat's suit, in done we can see a different and intimidating look that is scary, as he says: "fear is a weapon, when that light appears in the sky, it's not just a call, "it's a warning". Translated in other words, "you better run".

Pattinson will be something very different that will please many, with his excellent performance, it will be something original compared to the list of actors who have played the famous character of the man under the mask. "He has not really defined that he is Batman, but he does it every night he is not sleeping and he loses himself in that " said Robert Pattinson, who brings the character to life, is a previous meeting with Reeves to present the teaser to fans. The Batman, was released as part of the so-called DV Fandome, a virtual party where the label revealed its new products.

In order to be able to perform Robert Partinson had to try on several costumes, including Val Kilmer's, which was very uncomfortable. The stage director, Matt Reeves, mentioned that the characterization or performance that audiences already knew from the thriller was what convinced him that Pattinson was the ideal actor to play this controversial character. The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, but it will not be the only format in which the character will arrive, as he also appeared with his back turned in the trailer of the movie The Flash, with the return of Michael Keaton. Puerto Vallarta has first class VIP movie theaters, which will be very exciting to see him on screen and with an excellent sound quality, as Pattinson's voice will sound very good in the cinema.