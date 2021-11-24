Jalisco Attracts $209.4 Million Dollars In Foreign Investment



The Secretariat of Economic Development of Jalisco (SEDECO), through its different Directorates, has proposed a solid promotion agenda to attract new investments, boost exports and support different industries in addition to promoting economic development, which has yielded positive results in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from July to September 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, Jalisco captured $209.4 million dollars in FDI, which represents a higher performance compared to the same quarter of 2020 when $60.8 mdd were registered, which implies an annual variation of 244.7%; the FDI of the third quarter of 2021 is even above that registered in the third quarter of 2019 when $161.6 million dollars of foreign investment entered the state. The largest share of FDI uptake in the third quarter of 2021, was obtained from intercompany accounts with $149.6 mdd, followed by new investments with $69.5 million dollars.

For Luis Roberto Arechederra Pacheco, Secretary of Economic Development, the agenda that has been raised from the Secretariat and its directorates has been key and will continue working to ensure that Jalisco is one of the first places in attracting investment. "One of the most important indicators for the generation of economic growth and employment generation is foreign direct investment (...) our entity ranked fifth in the accumulated 2021 with 1,192 million dollars in attracting this type of investment," said Arechederra Pacheco. By sectors, the commerce sector attracted $384.0 million dollars in the accumulated 2021, that is, $101.6 million dollars more compared to the same period a year ago. In the accumulated 2021, the United States is the country that invested the most in the entity with 401.2 million dollars, followed by the United Kingdom with 268.9 million dollars and Spain in third place with 165.7 million dollars