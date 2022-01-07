Jalisco Ranks 2nd As A Generator Of Jobs



The recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic was generated thanks to the efforts of Sedeco and the business sector

Jalisco is already in a stage of economic growth, according to figures from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the entity closed 2021 with 69,632 new jobs in the formal sector, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels. The work of boosting growth carried out by the State Government through the Secretariat of Economic Development (Sedeco), and the commitment of the business sector for the creation of new sources of work, allowed that, with respect to 2020, a greater generation of jobs is observed, going from -32,332 in the accumulated 2020 to 69,632 in the same period of 2021.

With more than 69 thousand jobs created from January to December 2021, the state is in second place nationally in this area, only behind Nuevo León, where 86,370 jobs were created. Since the beginning of the economic recovery, that is, from August 2020 to November 2021, Jalisco maintains a positive trend and consolidates its position as one of the leading states in employment by occupying the second place with the highest creation of formal jobs in the country with 107,364 new job openings. The positive employment figure in the annual accumulated, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels, was achieved despite the loss of jobs in December due to seasonal reasons, which this year was 23,477, lower than in the last three years.