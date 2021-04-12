Jalisco Returns to Yellow Traffic Light

According to the data report presented by the federal government, there is only 10.7 percent of hospital occupancy in the units enabled for the attention of Covid-19. Of the 10,941 active cases that the Jalisco Radar System had at its maximum, there are currently only 2,039. In addition, according to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System, Jalisco remains the fourth lowest state for the rate of active cases in the country, as well as the seventh lowest rate of accumulated cases, and tenth with the lowest mortality rate.

VACCINATION

In Jalisco, 704,695 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered so far, both for older adults and health sector personnel, according to the National Vaccination Plan. Notwithstanding these favorable indicators, maintaining protective measures is a key factor to continue confronting the Covid-19 pandemic. The SSI urges the population to maintain preventive measures such as the proper use of masks (can reduce up to 90 percent of contagion,) stay only for a short time in public spaces, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people, and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based gel at 70 percent. In case of presenting symptoms such as persistent cough, respiratory difficulty, fever that does not subside, or blood oxygenation decreases to less than 92%, the patient should go to an emergency unit and not wait for a Covid-19 test.

The Jalisco Secretary of Health reported yesterday that since March 14, 2020, the day the first two cases were reported in Jalisco, to date there are 238,519 confirmed cases in the state and a total of 11,481 confirmed deaths due to SARS-Covid-2 infection.