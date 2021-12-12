Jalisco Surpasses The Historial Average Of Employment

The economic reactivation strategies of the government of Jalisco and the monitoring and implementation of support programs by the Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO) to companies in the state have allowed the state to position itself in a stage of full growth. With the generation of 15,241 jobs in November, Jalisco surpasses the historical average of employment generation from 2000 to 2019, the year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is 9,500 formal jobs. Such figure places the entity in second place nationally in formal job generation and represents 9.2% of the national total.

"Jalisco is consolidating its position as a place that attracts investment and generates employment, and we will continue working so that all families in our state can have the necessary sources of employment," said Roberto Arechederra Pacheco, head of the Secretariat of Economic Development. From August 2020 to November 2021, 130,841 formal jobs have been generated in Jalisco, which places the state in second place nationally, contributing 9.1% of the 1 million 437,98 jobs recovered nationwide. Currently, during the growth stage, the recovery rate in Jalisco is 7.5%, while nationally it is 7.4%. So far this year, that is, from January to November 2021, Jalisco has 93,109 new jobs, which places it in third place nationally, only behind Nuevo Leon with 119,987 jobs and Mexico City with 101,901 jobs.

Several job fairs were held in Vallarta, even during the pandemic season, which helped a lot in the economic reactivation of the port.