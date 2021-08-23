Last Night, Fire Causes Mobilization in the Downtown Area



Last Sunday night a fire broke out in a commercial establishment located in a building on Morelos Street at its intersection with Libertad Street. The fire caused a strong mobilization of Fire and Civil Protection personnel of Puerto Vallarta in the center of the city. Municipal Transit personnel closed the traffic and diverted trucks and cars to neighboring streets such as Mina.

The Municipal Police informed that only material damages were registered. Fortunately there were no injuries at the site since it was a Sunday and there is not so much traffic, so only material damages were reported and the authorities responded immediately to the report, so it was possible to control the fire in time, without further damage or complications at the site where the mishap occurred. The smoke that caused the fire could be seen from the boardwalk, which generated the curiosity of those who were passing through this tourist promenade at the time. The emergency services personnel immediately went to Morelos Street in downtown Puerto Vallarta, where an intense mobilization was registered since the smoke caused by the fire attracted a lot of attention and so that it would not spread to other areas, it was immediately attended to by the authorities who put out the fire, thus avoiding its propagation and no further damages were registered