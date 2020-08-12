Living Like A Local

I remember the very first time I came to Puerto Vallarta, getting off the plane I expected it to be like Hawaii. Well it wasn’t, the minute the planes door opened you could feel the humidity.

Even in mid-high season the impact you feel walking out the door is very tropical feeling. Warm sun, warm humid air, the first thing that comes out of your mouth is “Where are the Margaritas”? It’s a warm humid blast that will stay with you the entire time you’re in Puerto Vallarta.

Remembering that the month was late January, 87 degrees with a humidity factor of 80%. To my Seattle acclimated body it felt like 100 degrees. After making a “swan dive” into a bucket of Pacifico’s at the hotel you realize this is a different world. Let’s fast forward, I made the decision to move to Puerto Vallarta. Once again it was High Season, but later in high season and it was getting warmer by the day. As we entered May the daily differences were much easier to recognize. About this time you close the doors and windows a bit and turn that A/C dial into cooler territory. Don’t even think about the electric bill, anything is better than melting at that moment.

As the days march into summer, you realize you are walking in and out and then in again to air conditioned places. You’re basically running from Air conditioned car to air conditioned building. Then there are those timeframes where you’ll be “stuck” outside. Visiting friends in an open air restaurant in Marina Vallarta for example. Maybe a sunset stroll, maybe even go dancing! When this happened to me I felt like a Corona Bottle put in the warm air, then watching the condensation run down the bottle, then putting the bottle back in the fridge. It’s not healthy. In fact to me I could swear I could feel my kidneys and liver moving around in there!

So owning a fishing company in Marina Vallarta, I am constantly on the docks, running errands, spending most of the day out of air conditioned areas. And let me tell you, standing in the sun in mid-August wih that Equator sun overhead, you can feel it through your clothing! You know it actually amazed me how much water could actually come up through my skin. The air is even hot, you breathe in that warm air and it’s just working against you trying to stay cool. I would look at “My” Captains and their shirts didn’t show any perspiration. So I asked myself “What’s the deal here”? Then I asked them.

Well they told me “I wasn’t acclimated” and continued “you just can’t live in air conditioning, you have to acclimate yourself”. AKA learn how to live without air conditioning, none, just a damn fan. Well the first thing I did was panic, how do you sleep in this kind of humid heat with no A/C? Obviously my captain could see the panic in my eyes and volunteered that there was always the “Mexican Process” of “acclamation”. Now I thought to myself “Boy, doesn’t that sound interesting”! Now you first have to remember my Spanish at that time was nonexistent. So I’d ask “My Captain friends and employees” to write me notes explaining something I would need. To give you an example, I was going to get a haircut and asked “my” captain to write down that I needed a haircut. So he wrote some things down and with my bad Spanish it looked like it was talking about a haircut so I was good to go. When I went to the barber, I handed him the note so he would know what I wanted. The barber gives me this strange look, hands the note to his English speaking nephew, then comes over to me. The nephew asked me if I wanted a haircut or did I really need my Neanderthal ear hairs trimmed? So there you go, I had some “interesting” history with notes and stories from “my” captains and now first mates! So I’m thinking “OK, I can at least listen to the story and call “BS” on it when I hear it”.

So there we are, bring it on, I’m ready for the joke. Then it comes, a small group of fisherman types are now gathered around me, making me think this is even going to be worse. They all had smiles on their faces so I was doubly suspicious. As the story goes, when the weather starts getting warm and humid, about the end of May the locals will stop washing their bodies, yep, they stop bathing. I was a little surprise do hear this. Now I’m thinking “here comes the BS”. So I told them to continue, listening with a smile on my face, I was then told that this is the way the locals get “used” to the damn humidity and heat. So you stop taking showers, baths, everything regarding cleaning your body. At this point I’m like, Ha ha, very funny, not buying it. These guys would have years’ worth of stories and jokes at my expense. What’s worse is I’d have to hear them for years to follow!

So I talked with a few of my Pata Salada or Salty Footed Friends and they told me this was the real deal, forget bathing. Naturally the next question is: For How Long? And again, a smile comes to their faces as they tell me “Seven Days”. Seven days, no showers, no bath, nothing. So I tried it, I took my last shower so I made it a good one, I mean my skin was red from being scrubbed. I started the process.

Well you can imagine, the more time I went without a shower, the dirtier I felt. The more you felt your skin and sticking to your shirt and it was only half way through the first day! But I stuck it out, one day, not too bad. Second day, well I was doing my best not to sweat but it wasn’t working. Day three, which was a really hot day. My hair was pasted to my scalp, my fresh clean shirt sticking to me like it was glued on. I had just about reached my limit and that evening, I walked into the most satisfying shower I’ve ever had. I mean it was like heaven was raining down on my body! I counted this as three full days.

I turned on the fan, flopped down on the bed, No A/C but a fan working for all it was worth, still slightly wet from the shower I fell asleep. The next day I walked out of the house early, no real heat putting early morning boats out to go fishing. I was still pretty fresh from the morning air, didn’t really notice anything. But the day went on, the humidity went up and the temperatures followed. It was warm, but it was manageable.

It worked! Mid-day came, I wasn’t sweating like the day before. In fact my shirt didn’t get wet from perspiration the whole day, but I was still warm. Then I discovered the real secret, water, Agua, H2O, the wet stuff is the secret. The more water you drink, the better you feel. The more water you drink the more your body will sweat freely which cools you off. But most importantly the water thins your blood and that’s the bottom line amigos. Get your blood thin and the humidity with the heat won’t be a knockout punch. Drink one bottle of water for each beer or margarita and you’ll be closer to a balance.

So there you have it, the Gringo Acclamation Process at your disposal. From this point forward, if need be, you can always revert to the “Mexican Acclamation Process” as long as your friends can tolerate you.

I hope you enjoy my personal Puerto Vallarta tales so I’ll leave you with this question. “Is Stan pulling my leg”?