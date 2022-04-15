Los Muertos Beach Bursting At The Seams



Vacationers have saturated the beaches such as Los Muertos Beach, which looked like this yesterday. This Holy Thursday Puerto Vallarta was at the top of its hotel and tourist capacity.



The beach of Los Muertos, which this Thursday looked crowded with national and foreign tourists, as well as local inhabitants who received the visit of their relatives.



The Municipal Tourism Department confirmed the arrival of hundreds of vacationers, both by air and land, especially from Mexico City, Mexico State, Hidalgo, Queretaro, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, as well as from Tepic, Guadalajara and the entire Metropolitan Zone.



This Thursday Los Muertos beach looked plethoric, as it did three years ago during the 2019 Holy Week season, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.



Everything seems to indicate that the forecasts of the hotel sector and the authorities of Puerto Vallarta, who expect 100 percent occupancy starting this Good Friday, which will remain until Sunday night or Monday morning, are being fulfilled.

Just as they have enjoyed the sea, they have also crowded restaurants, bars and nightclubs in the city, so even more national tourists are expected to arrive, after the fact that for the first time this season, after the pandemic, North Americans, Europeans and people from different parts of the world, who are here for the first time, visiting the port, have also arrived.



The Malecon of Vallarta is one of the most visited places by tourists.