Luis Michel Is Sworn in as Vallarta's Mayor

This Thursday, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez was sworn in as the new municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, replacing interim mayor Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado. The ceremony took place in the courtyard of the Municipal Presidency, which was declared official venue to carry out the change of power that marks the beginning of the first administration of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party in this city. In his first words as municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Michel assured that he will work hard for the tourist destination to satisfy the most pressing needs at this time. He pointed out that Puerto Vallarta and its people encourage him not to decline at any moment, besides they drive him to give the best of his life for a prosperous future for so many Vallartenses. "I wish with all my soul to put the greatness of my land on high and help build a better society," said the professor before a little more than 100 special guests. He acknowledged that he and his aldermen arrived at the 2021-2024 municipal government thanks to the people of Puerto Vallarta and they will not fail them.

"Today we will turn that vote of confidence into a great alliance for the transformation of Puerto Vallarta". CALL TO WORK TOGETHER Luis Michel reiterated that his municipal administration will work side by side with the women and men of Puerto Vallarta, adding everyone to this great effort for the tourist destination. He mentioned businessmen, union organizations, hoteliers, civil society, professionals, merchants, service providers, young people, housewives and senior citizens, among other sectors to join in the work for Puerto Vallarta. Representing the Governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, was the Secretary of Mobility and Transportation, Diego Monraz Villaseñor.

ALDERMEN OF THE NEW ADMINISTRATION The new municipal government will be headed by Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez as municipal president and Juan Carlos Hernández Salazar as trustee. Likewise, the councilors for Morena will be Carla Verenice Esparza Quintero, Christian Eduardo Alonso Robles, Claudia Alejandra Iñiguez Rivera, José Rodríguez González, Eva Grisela González Castellanos, Pablo Ruperto Gómez Andrade, María Elena Curiel Preciado and Sara Mosqueda Torres. The aldermen for Movimiento Ciudadano will be María Guadalupe Guerrero Carvajal, Diego Franco Jiménez and Candelaria Tovar Hernández. The councilmen representing the Partido Verde Ecologista de México will be Luis Ernesto Munguía González, Carla Helena Castro López and Francisco Sánchez Gaeta