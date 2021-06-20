Margot Robbie on Vacation in Riviera Nayarit



The star of Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood rose to fame when she starred in The Lo Bo of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and is now a Hollywood icon with nominations for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television Awards (BAFTA). The Australian actress was photographed at the pool of the One&Only hotel, located in the La Mandarina development where she stayed during her stay in Riviera Nayarit. The Riviera Nayarit has been one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico, where actors and movie stars have chosen this beach destination to vacation in these beautiful beaches of the Riviera Nayarit.

Famous movie stars such as Michael Douglas, Matt Dammon, Lady Gaga, Cristina Aguilera, Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Catherine Zeta-Jones have vacationed in this destination. Just to mention a few. We could mention a long list of celebrities that have vacationed in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, as well as in luxury hotels such as the Four Season, St. Regis and Las Villas located in Punta Mita, which have been the scene of several weddings of celebrities who have fallen in love and married in this part of the bay. This tourist destination has been a safe place for foreign national tourists who have had confidence thanks to the measures imposed by the government and that have been preventive measures following all the sanitary protocols established to ensure the safety of visitors and passengers who have decided to vacation in this beautiful