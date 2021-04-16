Marriott Bonvoy Highlights Luxury, Nature and Gastronomy of the Riviera Nayarit

Recently the online magazine Marriott Bonvoy Traveler published 2 extensive articles about the Riviera Nayarit, highlighting Punta de Mita, San Pancho, and Sayulita among the beach destinations to visit this year in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Marriott Bonvoy Traveler is a magnificent showcase to show the world the luxury and nature of the Mexican Pacific, with a series of stories that highlight the gastronomy, culture, and activities that can be done in this destination.

In addition to spreading the wonders of Punta de Mita is a page dedicated exclusively to the Glamour Peninsula. The online magazine publishes stories of other emblematic sites, as it does in its April edition, with the article "Ready to pamper yourself? Enjoy the Caribbean and Latin America to the fullest with these luxury experiences," written by Jennifer Fernandez Solano, in which she includes Punta de Mita and its luxury. It highlights the wellness travel and spas that have a starring role in the luxurious Remede spa at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and AWAY spa at the W Punta de Mita, offering everything from multiple pools and hydrotherapy surrounded by nature to treatments inspired by healing techniques.

A second report titled “Are these Caribbean and Latin American beach towns the next big thing?” includes the tranquil town of San Francisco, affectionately known as San Pancho , as "the new thing" among the Riviera Nayarit's beach towns.

"World famous tourist resorts have achieved that status for a reason but visitors will often find that areas further afield from these centers offer a multitude of hidden gems to discover... Being included in this platform is a result of the promotional work being done every day to position the Riviera Nayarit among the best destinations in the world," said Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Convention Bureau (OVC.)