Mexgolf Junior Tour 2021 Coming to Vallarta Next Weekend

The Riviera Nayarit will host from April 15-18 the Mexgolf Junior Tour 20-21 LXX National Junior Golf Championships - International Edition, presented by Carlos Ortiz, one of Mexico's top two players and a PGA participant. The tournament -the oldest in the Mexican Golf Federation's junior category- will be held at the Greg Norman Signature Course and Nayar Golf Course, both inside Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, as well as at the Flamingos Golf Club, according to the FMG's National Junior Golf Committee.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

"We are sure that the tournament will be a total success, it will exceed all the expectations of the Federation and of this wonderful Vidanta complex.” The event will also bring a significant economic benefit to the destination, as all the players travel in the company of their families and all of them want to travel to this tourist destination. According to the information issued by the committee, around 250 players from 6 to 18 years old will participate. The senior and junior categories will play at the Greg Norman course in Vidanta. The 10 to 15 year old categories will compete at Flamingos Golf and the small, 7 and under, and 8 to 9 year old categories will play at the Nayar course. There will also be additional activities such as a "father and son" couples tournament on the Lakes Vidanta course, as well as a family get-together. The field of players in this edition will also include international players from Guatemala, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, as well as renowned national players such as José Cristóbal Islas, Daniel Maurer, José Antonio Safa, Alejandra Ferrer, Lauren Dallana Olivares, Sean Citherlet, Alejandro Fierro and Vania Simont.