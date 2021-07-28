Mexican President AMLO Will Visit Puerto Vallarta



The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will make a working tour through the West of the country, the tour includes the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, on Sunday and Monday, in both municipalities of Compostela and Puerto Vallarta. According to the preliminary agenda, Lopez Obrador will visit the states of Sinaloa and Durango on Friday and Saturday of this week, before traveling to Nayarit and Jalisco. ON HIS VISIT TO NAYARIT The preliminary agenda sent to the press indicates that on August 1st, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be in the state of Nayarit, where he will supervise the construction of the La Yesca federal highway. Later that same day, AMLO will visit the progress of the Guadalajara-Jala-bucerias-Puerto Vallarta short highway. In particular, the President of Mexico will arrive at the works of the second section of the project, Compostela-Las Varas, in the municipality of Compostela, where AMLO will know in detail the details of the work, its progress and what remains to be done in order to complete this important highway project for the western part of the country.

Upon his arrival in Puerto Vallarta it is expected that the President will be able to offer a press conference at 7 o'clock in the morning. This is preliminarily what is contemplated in the President's agenda that was made public to the local press. The announcement of his visit to Puerto Vallarta has awakened a lot of interest, especially on the subject of the construction of the short highway to Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta via Jala, which is still months behind schedule and has been able to move forward in recent weeks.