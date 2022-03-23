More Air Tourism Arrives Than Expected

The last weekends have been hard work for airport staff, who have worked constantly to meet the demand of passengers who have not stopped arriving.

The release of the measures that have been gradually implemented in international countries, as in the case of Canada, has boosted the arrival of tourists.

Until March 3rd the PCR test was withdrawn, leaving only the antigen test for those returning to Canada after having spent up to 3 months in Puerto Vallarta.

This is in reference to the snowbirds, the Canadians who come fleeing from the cold and low temperatures of their country. This has caused them to decide to escape from their country to vacation in this port.

During the first two weeks of March alone, the airport received 1,161 flights from cities in the United States, Canada and Europe. These are vacationers arriving to hotels in Puerto Vallarta.

It is worth mentioning that the days with the most arrivals of flights and passengers are weekends, especially Saturdays and Sundays, starting on Thursday.

The first week of March the airport received 540 flights, only on the fifth day of the month it received 94 flights and for the second week of March a total of 621 flights arrived, reaching a total of 1,161 flights. Likewise, the day with the highest number of arrivals was Saturday, March 12, with 97 flights.

The personnel working in the different areas of the airport have intensified their working hours to meet the demand for flights.

Something very noticeable is the high demand for cabs outside the airport, as they have sold out quickly.