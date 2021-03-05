More Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Arrive in Jalisco

Authorities arrived at the Guadalajara International Airport to receive 156,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The Secretary of Jalisco informs that the vaccines will be destined to the urban population, being the largest batch of vaccines against the new coronavirus. The beneficiary municipalities will be announced in the next few days by the federal government. That package of Biologics is part of the 852,000 vaccines that just arrived in the country, according to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrad. "As announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived from Belgium. This is the week we have received the most vaccines. We continue to make progress." The doses arrived in 4 flights and were distributed to Mexico City, Queretaro, Jalisco, and Nuevo Leon.

OTHER AT-RISK SECTORS WILL BE VACCINATED

Meanwhile, last Monday the government of Jalisco announced that the arrival of Biologics would continue for the elderly, and other at-risk sectors would be added, which would be developed in private laboratories, penitentiary centers, forensic and institutional services for organ transplants, and palliative care, among others. A few days ago the Secretary of Health of the federal government, Jorge Alcocer Varala, said that the new vaccines arriving this week will be distributed "in 38 urban municipalities mainly," and not small marginalized communities according to the vaccination plan that this week will be vaccinated.

The commitment is that this week "older adults in 623 municipalities in the country will be vaccinated. In the accumulated, the federal government emphasized that Mexico has already received 4.6 million vaccines against the new coronavirus, among all the shipments from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinovac. The new news is that more Biologicals will arrive in March and May through the international mechanism Covax, an initiative in which the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) participate.