New City Hall to Be Sworn in

This Thursday 10:00 a.m. will be the inauguration of the new municipal government for the period 2021-2024, which will be headed by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez. The invitation was already sent by the outgoing City Hall for the event that will take place in the central patio of the municipal presidency, this Thursday morning with a capacity limited to 150 people, confirmed the direction of Social Communication. The invitation, signed by interim municipal president Jorge Quintero Alvarado, was sent to special guests, but is not for the general public due to the capacity limit imposed by the pandemic.

Thus, as of the first minute of Friday, the new government will take office with Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez as municipal president, Juan Carlos Hernandez Salazar as trustee and the councilmen Carla Verenice Esparza Quintero, Christian Eduardo Alonso Robles, Claudia Alejandra Iñiguez Rivera, José Rodríguez González, Eva Griselda González Castellanos, Pablo Ruperto Gómez Andrade, María Elena Curiel Preciado, Sara Mosqueda Torres. This Wednesday 29th, a last ordinary session of the current Puerto Vallarta City Council will be held at 9:00 a.m., which since the beginning of the pandemic has been carried out without public or press, only with transmission via Streaming. It is worth mentioning that there have been nine years of government and three city councils of the Movimiento Ciudadano Party in this Port. The new municipal government for the period 2021-2024 will be headed by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez with the acronym of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).