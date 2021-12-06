New Gas Station Opens In Vallarta



The municipal president, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, celebrated the arrival of new investments to this city, with the opening of the new Costco Gas Station, which he inaugurated together with executives of this commercial store, highlighting the use of technology in the dispensing of fuel and the creation of new jobs that this new space generates. "A nation grows and develops based on investments and technology", emphasized Prof. Michel, who recalled how Puerto Vallarta has been consolidating since its foundation as a great Metropolis, "that continues to advance, and in this case a new company continues to arrive that also provides employment and generates taxes. May investments continue to arrive and of course, in Puerto Vallarta we welcome them with pleasure, so I am very pleased that this gas station is arriving because we are in a free competition market, we are a democratic country that does not limit you". He wished the best of success to this new self-service gasoline sales concept.

On behalf of Costco Mexico, the company's Real Estate legal representative, Patricia Quiles Arteaga, thanked the mayor of Vallarta for attending the official inauguration of this station, which is the first in Jalisco and the 13th nationwide. "We established ourselves here in 2007 when we opened the store, and well, we come 14 years later with this new business that the company started about 5 years ago and well, what we really do in this new business is to implement a new mechanism for selling gasoline through a business scheme in which we do not receive payment in cash, only payment by credit card, where we have a first world automated system". He pointed out that its Kirkland brand gasoline has an additive that provides better engine combustion performance. This station only sells Magna and Premium gasoline. Ramon Lara, manager of Bodega Costco, stated that this station directly generates 25 jobs in addition to the 250 jobs already available at the store in this city "our main intention is to continue growing with these services that we offer to each of the communities where we work. On this occasion, as we work together with the community of Puerto Vallarta, we are very grateful for this". The ribbon cutting ceremony took place together with Costco Gas managers in Puerto Vallarta and other store executives.