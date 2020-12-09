New Hotel Development "Tamarindo" is Being Built By Four Seasons

Four Seasons hotels and Resorts confirmed what will be their new luxury resort located in Tamarindo, Jalisco, a protected ecological reserve 40 kilometers north of Manzanillo airport, and which will be inaugurated in the second half of next year.

With its opening scheduled for 2021 under the name Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, the project will be located on a private peninsula along the Pacific Ocean, between the towns of Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad.

The Costa Alegre is acclaimed for its picturesque beaches, exuberant landscape, and unique topography highlighted by Susana Rodriguez Mejia, director of Beach Tourism of the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism.

Visitors to Tamarindo will discover everything that this area of the Costa Alegre has to offer, from whale watching to exploring the local wildlife, water sports and activities, local markets and much more. Guests will also have access to incredible leisure and sports activities offered through service providers.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, will combine the legendary Four Seasons service with a tropical oasis located within a captivating landscape, quiet beaches, and rocky cliffs that descend to the Pacific Ocean and next to a magnificent 18-hole golf course.

EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPMENT

John Davison, CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, shared that as we grow the Four Seasons portfolio in Mexico, this project in Tamarindo is the ideal opportunity to do so, offering our guests access to the natural wonder of the region, along with the recognized service and quality excellence of Four Seasons.

Most of its 155 rooms will have exceptional panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by the jungle and a lush golf course. The contemporary architectural and interior design of the Legorreta and Workshop Mauricio Rocha+Gabriela Carrillo will merge with the natural environment and exhibit local materials and textures.

PLANNED DEVELOPMENT

The resort will be part of Tamarindo's 849-hectare (2,100-acre) master-planned development with multiple beaches and private coves. The development will be built to take advantage of elevations ranging from sea level to approximately 120 meters (394 feet) above sea level, providing stunning views of the landscape, golf course, and ocean. The accommodations are suitable for both adult travelers and those visiting with children.

The resort will offer four places to eat and drink, including a bar and grill restaurant and golf club. The grounds will also feature three swimming pools, a full-service spa in the middle of a rainforest, a fitness center, a center and lounge for young adults, a water sports center, tennis courts, and 370 square meters (4000 square feet) of meeting space. The acclaimed 18-hole, par 72 golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David Fleming, will complete the amenities. (RLB).